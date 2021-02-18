Fitzpatrick takes early lead as Riviera proves tough test DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 5:42 p.m.
1 of9 Adam Scott, of Australia, hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Dustin Johnson hits out of the green side bunker on the 16th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Patrick Cantlay chips in for a birdie on the 12th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Dustin Johnson tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Mackenzie Hughes, of Canada, tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Jon Rahm tees off on the 10th hole in front of cardboard cutout fans during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LOS ANGELES (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan looked across Riviera in the early stages of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday and purposely stated the obvious. “There's a lot of great players out here,” he said.
Great players were on a great golf course, and the first round was shaping up to be a draw.