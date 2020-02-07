Fitts, Ford lead Saint Mary's past San Diego 66-60

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Malik Fitts scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Saint Mary's held off San Diego 66-60 on Thursday night.

Jordan Ford led the Gaels (20-5, 7-3 West Coast Conference) with 19 points and a career-high six assists.

Braun Hartfield scored 18 points with five rebounds and five assists for the Toreros (8-17, 1-9), who have lost four straight.

Neither team managed a double-figure lead and for the most part the game was even. Saint Mary's made just 1 of 15 3-point attempts and shot 39% overall but made 21 of 28 free throws. San Diego shot 44% with four 3-pointers but was only 12 of 23 from the line.

Saint Mary's is home against No. 2 Gonzaga on Saturday. San Diego is home against Portland.

