Fillier, Harvey among women's hockey's next generation JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 11:32 a.m.
There was so much buzz revolving around Sarah Fillier’s arrival at Princeton in 2018, women’s hockey coach Cara Morey took a tough-love approach.
Difficult as it was, Morey chose to initially pay little attention to Fillier. Her thinking was to ease the expectations already placed on her star recruit's shoulders, while also allowing the forward a chance to organically find her place on the team.