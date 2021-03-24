Filip Gustavsson makes 28 saves, Senators sweep Flames

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Rookie Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves, Chris Tierney broke a third-period tie and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Wednesday to sweep the two-game set.

Gustavsson beat the Flames 2-1 on Monday night in his first NHL start. Last in the all-Canadan North Division at 12-20-3, the Senators have earned a least a point in five straight games (3-0-2), and are 5-2 against Calgary this season.