SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Josie Filer scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Omaha became the first No. 8 seed to defeat the top seed in the Summit League women's tournament, shutting down 21st-ranked South Dakota State 52-40 on Saturday.

To get their first-ever win over a ranked team, the Mavericks limited SDSU to 22.4% shooting and forced 20 turnovers, ending the Jackrabbits' 18-game winning streak. South Dakota State was 6 of 24 from 3-point range, 7 of 34 inside the arc.