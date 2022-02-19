Figure skating age debate also exposes body image challenges SALLY HO, Associated Press Feb. 19, 2022 Updated: Feb. 19, 2022 10:23 p.m.
1 of11 FILE - Josefin Taljegard, of Sweden, competes in the women's short program during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - Alysa Liu, of the United States, competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, of the United States, perform their routine in the ice dance competition during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - Yulia Lipnitskaya of Russia, center, waits for her results after competing in the women's team short program figure skating competition at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc, of the United States, compete in the pairs short program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - Gracie Gold competes in the women's free skate program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BEIJING (AP) — Some figure skaters are hoping an Olympic doping scandal that is fueling a push to raise the minimum age of competitors will also focus attention on what they see as the sport’s most pressing issue: body image, body shaming and disordered eating.
The sport is under scrutiny after 15-year-old Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee tested positive for a banned heart medication, then failed to medal in an event for which she was the overwhelming favorite.