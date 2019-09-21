Federer, Nadal win singles to keep Europe ahead in Laver Cup

Team Europe's Rafael Nadal, center, speaks to Team Europe's Roger Federer, left, next to Team Europe's Captain, Bjorn Borg during a match against Team World's Nick Kyrgios at the Laver Cup tennis event in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

GENEVA (AP) — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won their singles matches Saturday to help Team Europe retain its lead over Team World on Day 2 of the Laver Cup.

Using some courtside coaching from Nadal, Federer rallied late and raised his game in the decisive super-tiebreaker to beat Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 in the afternoon session.

Nadal opened the evening session by beating Milos Raonic 6-3, 7-6 (1), and was quickly back on court partnering Stefanos Tsitsipas in the day's doubles rubber. Kyrgios and Jack Sock won that match 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, scoring two key points for the world team which trails Europe 7-5 ahead of the final four matches Sunday.

John Isner began Saturday's play with a win for Team World, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-1 over Alexander Zverev.

The third edition of the annual Laver Cup is decided Sunday by a doubles match, then three more singles — each worth three points with 13 needed for overall victory.

___

