Fairfield Prep used a strong first period, withstood a Law rally in the second, and earned a 62-50 boys basketball victory in Milford on Tuesday.

Prep went on top 17-8 and took a 31-30 lead into the half. Mike Iannozzo, who finished with a game-high 17 points behind four 3-pointers, helped the visitors increase that advantage to 49-36 after three.