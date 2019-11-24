Fans of Brazil's Flamengo celebrate Copa victory in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of ecstatic soccer fans are celebrating their Flamengo team’s victory in South America’s top club competition, pouring into the streets of Rio de Janeiro in a flood of red and black jerseys.

Supporters were waving flags and setting off fireworks as the Copa Libertadores winners rode through the streets in an open-topped bus.

The team’s victory Saturday over Argentine side River Plate has lifted the spirits of Brazilians after a period of economic stagnation and political infighting. That’s especially true in Rio, where Flamengo is widely considered the most popular club. It hadn’t won the Copa in 38 years, while its Brazilian rivals had won five of the previous 10 competitions.