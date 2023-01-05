Fairleigh Dickinson 76, St. Francis (NY) 57

Almonor 7-12 0-0 20, Moore 3-4 2-2 8, Lamaute 2-4 0-0 4, Roberts 8-17 1-3 17, Singleton 4-12 0-0 8, Munden 5-8 2-2 13, Emanuel 3-5 0-0 6, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Tweedy 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 5-7 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason