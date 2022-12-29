Fairleigh Dickinson 71, Merrimack 63

Minor 7-13 5-7 19, Bennett 5-7 4-4 15, Derring 1-5 0-0 3, McKoy 1-5 0-0 3, Reid 6-12 1-3 14, Derkack 0-1 0-0 0, Savage 0-4 0-0 0, Stinson 0-2 3-4 3, Filchner 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 22-54 13-18 63.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason