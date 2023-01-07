Fairleigh Dickinson 101, LIU 89

Delancy 4-5 0-0 8, Greene 2-5 3-4 8, Johnson 5-10 6-7 16, Maletic 10-17 1-2 29, Washington 6-14 2-3 14, Wood 0-4 0-0 0, Burns 3-7 0-0 8, Ndiaye 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-66 12-16 89.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason