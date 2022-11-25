Fairfield 74, Towson 69

Thompson 5-10 1-4 11, Hicks 1-2 0-0 2, Holden 6-13 5-8 18, Russell 1-4 0-0 3, Timberlake 5-14 4-4 15, Sylla 2-4 2-2 6, Conway 1-2 2-2 4, Ch.Paar 2-2 4-4 8, Biekeu 1-2 0-0 2, May 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 18-24 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason