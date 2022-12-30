Fairfield 73, Marist 54

Cooley 1-3 0-0 3, Ingo 4-5 0-0 8, Gardner 5-5 3-4 13, Harris 2-14 2-2 6, Brickner 5-14 5-5 15, Farris 0-2 3-4 3, Saint-Furcy 1-3 0-2 2, Salton 2-4 0-0 4, Belton 0-1 0-0 0, Daughtry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 13-17 54.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason