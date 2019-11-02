Fagnano throws 4 TD passes, Maine defeats Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Fagnano threw four touchdown passes and Maine rode a 23-point fourth quarter to a 47-31 victory over Albany on Saturday.

Leading 24-21 at halftime, Maine (4-5, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association) poured it on in the third quarter. The Black Bears scored on a field goal, a pick-6 by Ori Jean-Charles and two of Fagnano's touchdown passes to take a 47-24 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Jeff Undercuffler threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game for the Great Danes (5-4, 3-2), a 5-yard connection with Thomas Greaney.

Undercuffler, a redshirt freshman, completed 25 of 49 passes for 387 yards but was sacked five times. He had two 100-yard receivers — Juwan Green with four catches for 111 yards and Jerah Reeves with seven for 109. The Great Danes were held to 67 yards rushing.

Fagnano completed 12 of 18 passes for 257 yards. The biggest strike of his four TDs was a 90-yard hookup with Andre Miller for the Black Bears' first touchdown. Earnest Edwards caught six passes for 134 yards and a touchdown and Joe Fitzpatrick was Maine's leading rusher with 77 yards.