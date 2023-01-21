FAU 67, UTEP 59

Goldin 4-7 3-4 11, Boyd 2-5 1-2 6, Gaffney 0-4 3-4 3, Greenlee 1-3 3-4 6, Weatherspoon 1-5 2-2 5, Davis 6-9 6-6 20, Martin 1-4 1-2 3, Forrest 2-5 2-5 7, Rosado 3-5 0-1 6, Gaines 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 20-47 21-31 67.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason