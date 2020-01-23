Eytle-Rock scores 19 as UMBC finishes off Hartford 69-60

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — R.J. Eytle-Rock had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Maryland-Baltimore County topped Hartford 69-60 on Wednesday night.

K.J. Jackson had 16 points and six rebounds for Maryland-Baltimore County (8-12, 1-4 America East Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Dimitrije Spasojevic added 12 points.

The Retrievers finished the game on a 17-8 run after the game was tied at 52 with 4 minutes, 16 seconds remaining. Eytle-Rock scored five consecutive points — a 3-pointer and a two-pointer — to boost UMBC's lead to 59-53 with 1:58 to go. Hartford was within 61-57 with 1:03 to go before L.J. Owens made six free throws in the final minute to close it out for UMBC.

Moses Flowers had 17 points for the Hawks (10-10, 3-2). Traci Carter added 13 points. Miroslav Stafl had nine rebounds.

Maryland-Baltimore County plays Maine at home on Saturday. Hartford plays at Albany on Saturday.

