Ex-players sue Norfolk State, say coaches ignored complaints

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two former Norfolk State University football players filed federal lawsuits against the university Wednesday, alleging that they were hazed and sexually assaulted by upperclassmen on the team and coaches and staff ignored their complaints about the behavior.
Former player Shawn Fahey and another unnamed former player listed as John Doe each filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Norfolk against the university, its board of visitors and other unnamed people, The Virginian-Pilot reported.