Ewuosho lifts Alabama St. past Alabama A&M 65-56

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tobi Ewuosho posted 14 points and seven rebounds as Alabama State beat Alabama A&M 65-56 on Saturday.

Brandon Battle had 13 points for Alabama State (3-15, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Leon Daniels added 13 points. Decardo Day had 11 points and six rebounds.

Cameron Alford had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-11, 2-3). Evan Wiley added 11 points.

Alabama State takes on Southern on the road next Saturday. Alabama A&M plays Alcorn State on the road next Saturday.

