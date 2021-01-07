Evans, No. 2 Louisville women survive test at Virginia Tech Jan. 7, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 10:50 p.m.
1 of5 Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley drives on Louisville's Hailey Van Lith 10 during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks gestures during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Louisville on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard drives past Louisville's Kianna Smith (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Virginia Tech's Da'Ja Green shoots past Louisville's Dana Evans during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Louisville's Hailey Van Lith scores past Virginia Tech defenders Elizabeth Kitley and Azana Baines (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Matt Gentry/AP Show More Show Less
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 22 points, including four in the final 1:07, and No. 2 Louisville slipped past Virginia Tech 71-67 on Thursday night.
Evans hit 11 of 22 shots from the floor and made a critical steal in the waning moments for the Cardinals (9-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who survived their toughest test of the season. Hailey Van Lith added 15 points, including two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to seal the win.