Euro Styles brings home city softball championship

Euro Styles' team members (front row) are Christina Parra, Alida Cuevas, Dawn Rice, Dawn Fanara, Barbara Crudup, Barbara Martin and Britt Baker; (second row) Sarah Pote, Genie Muniz, Katia Bagwell, Erika Williams, Jesi Riddle, Bree Burns and Millie Rua. Missing from photo is Tatiana Camacho. Photo: Contributed Photo / Milford Rec. Dept.

Euro Styles captured the 2019 Women’s Recreation Softball Playoff Championship with their 10-1 victory over Colony Grille on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Washington Field. Euro Styles was also the regular season champs.