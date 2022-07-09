Eugenio Suárez homers in 11th as Mariners top Blue Jays 5-2

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SEATTLE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run homer off Sergio Romo in the 11th inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Friday night for their season-best sixth straight victory.
Suárez didn’t miss on a 2-1 slider from Romo (0-1) and kept it fair down the left field line. It was his 15th home run of the season and improved Seattle to 43-42, the first time the Mariners have been above .500 since they were 12-11 on May 2.