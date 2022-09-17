Escobar hits 3-run homer, Bassitt pitches Mets past Pirates DENIS P. GORMAN, Associated Press Sep. 17, 2022 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 11:06 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar, center, celebrates with Pete Alonso (20) and Daniel Vogelbach (32) after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (15) reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Mets' Tyler Naquin (25) celebrates after scoring off a bases loaded walk by Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Eric Stout during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bryse Wilson delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Eric Stout, second from left during a mound conference in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 New York Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, left, has a mound conference with pitcher Chris Bassitt during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 New York Mets' Daniel Vogelbach blows a chewing gum bubble after being walked during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in New York. Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit an early three-run homer, Chris Bassitt pitched six shutout innings for his 14th win and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Saturday night.
New York maintained its one-game lead in the NL East over the Atlanta Braves, who defeated Philadelphia 4-3. The Mets (92-55) have won the first three games of a four-game series against last-place Pittsburgh after getting swept at home by the Chicago Cubs.
Written By
DENIS P. GORMAN