Eriksson Ek helps Wild cap road trip with 3-2 win over Ducks JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 12:29 a.m.
1 of6 Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Mille, left, blocks a a shot against Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen stops a shot by the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Anaheim Ducks center Sam Steel, left, shields Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen as the puck sails wide of the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Minnesota Wild left wing Ryan Hartman, left, celebrates scoring with left wing Jordan Greenway against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller (30) eyes the puck as Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise (11) and Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) look for a rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Alex Gallardo/AP Show More Show Less
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, including the game-winning score early in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild capped a successful season-opening road trip with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.
Eriksson Ek ripped a quick wrist shot past Ryan Miller's glove side off a pass from Jordan Greenway 1:53 into the third for his second goal of the season.