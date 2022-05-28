Eovaldi gets 1st career complete game; Boston beats O's 5-3
KEN POWTAK, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched a seven-hitter for his first career complete game, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.
The Red Sox posted their eighth win in 10 games after blowing two six-run leads in a loss on Friday night. The matchup was tied at 3 before slumping Bobby Dalbec's pinch-hit homer in the sixth.