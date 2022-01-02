Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1

Brentford: Yoane Wissa (42), Mads Roerslev Rasmussen (83).

Aston Villa: Danny Ings (16).

Halftime: 1-1.

Everton 2, Brighton 3

Everton: Anthony Gordon (53, 76).

Brighton: Alexis MacAllister (3, 71), Dan Burn (21).

Halftime: 0-2.

Leeds 3, Burnley 1

Leeds: Jack Harrison (39), Stuart Dallas (77), Daniel James (90).

Burnley: Maxwel Cornet (54).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship Bristol City 3, Millwall 2

Bristol City: Andreas Weimann (7, 73, 85).

Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (23), Benik Afobe (29).

Halftime: 1-2.

Birmingham 1, QPR 2
Birmingham: Chuks Aneke (75).

QPR: Albert Adomah (14), Chris Willock (71).

Halftime: 0-1.

Blackburn 0, Huddersfield 0

Halftime: 0-0.

West Brom 1, Cardiff 1

West Brom: Callum Robinson (48).

Cardiff: James Collins (34).

Halftime: 0-1.

