English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Brentford 1, Leicester 2

Brentford: Zanka (60).

Leicester: Youri Tielemans (14), James Maddison (73).

Halftime: 0-1.

West Ham 1, Tottenham 0

West Ham: Michail Antonio (72).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship Barnsley 2, Sheffield United 3

Barnsley: Devante Cole (78), Aaron Leya Iseka (83).

Sheffield United: Lys Mousset (51, 54), Ben Osborn (72).

Halftime: 0-0.

