Sports

English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Wolverhampton 2, Brighton 1

Wolverhampton: Adama Traore (76), Morgan Gibbs-White (90).

Brighton: Lewis Dunk (13).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship England League One Sunderland 1, Northampton 1

Sunderland: Carl Winchester (87).

Northampton: Sam Hoskins (84).

Halftime: 0-0.

Portsmouth 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Accrington Stanley: Adam Phillips (23).

Halftime: 0-1.

Oxford United 4, Burton Albion 0

Oxford United: Olamide Shodipo (10), Matty Taylor (28), Elliott Lee (57), Sam Winnall (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Rochdale 3
Rochdale: Aaron Morley (46), Jimmy Keohane (50), Stephen Humphrys (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

Lincoln 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Ipswich 3, Fleetwood Town 1

Ipswich: James Norwood (3), Gwion Edwards (9), Troy Parrott (29).

Fleetwood Town: Wes Burns (72).

Halftime: 3-0.

Gillingham 1, Plymouth 0

Gillingham: Vadaine Oliver (28).

Halftime: 1-0.

Doncaster 1, Peterborough 4

Doncaster: Tyreece John-Jules (90).

Peterborough: Mo Eisa (6), Niall Mason (8), Idris Kanu (16), Ricky Jade-Jones (39).

Halftime: 0-4.

Crewe 3, Shrewsbury 2

Crewe: Mikael Mandron (10, 21), Chris Porter (81).

Shrewsbury: Shaun Whalley (34), Daniel Udoh (42).

Halftime: 2-2.

Charlton 1, Hull 0

Charlton: Jacob Greaves (75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Blackpool 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Blackpool: Ellis Reco Simms (75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wigan 3, Swindon 4

Wigan: Curtis Tilt (17), Will Keane (56, 60).

Swindon: Scott Twine (59, 90), Hallam Hope (77), Tyler Smith (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League Two England National League