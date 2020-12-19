English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League Crystal Palace 0, Liverpool 7 Liverpool: Takumi Minamino (3), Sadio Mane (35), Roberto Firmino (44, 68), Jordan Henderson (52), Mohamed Salah (81, 84). Halftime: 0-3. Southampton 0, Man City 1 Man City: Raheem Sterling (16). Halftime: 0-1. Everton 2, Arsenal 1 Everton: Rob Holding (22), Yerry Mina (45). Arsenal: Nicolas Pepe (35). Halftime: 2-1. Newcastle 1, Fulham 1 Newcastle: Callum Wilson (64). Fulham: Matt Ritchie (42). Halftime: 0-1. England Championship Norwich 2, Cardiff 0 Norwich: Emiliano Buendia (27), Todd Cantwell (70). Halftime: 1-0. Birmingham 1, Middlesbrough 4 Birmingham: Maxime Colin (15). Middlesbrough: Britt Assombalonga (27), George Saville (31), Neil Etheridge (56), Lewis Wing (82). Halftime: 1-2. Brentford 3, Reading 1 Brentford: Mathias Jensen (11), Bryan Mbeumo (23, 29). Reading: Sone Aluko (64). Halftime: 3-0. Huddersfield 2, Watford 0 Huddersfield: Fraizer Campbell (9), Etienne Capoue (32). Halftime: 2-0. Luton Town 0, Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 0-0. Millwall 1, Nottingham Forest 1 Millwall: Tom Bradshaw (47). Nottingham Forest: Alexander Mighten (49). Halftime: 0-0. Sheffield Wednesday 1, Coventry 0 Sheffield Wednesday: Tom Lees (68). Halftime: 0-0. Stoke 1, Blackburn 0 Stoke: Nick Powell (6). Halftime: 1-0. Swansea 2, Barnsley 0 Swansea: Jamal Lowe (2), Victor Adeboyejo (66). Halftime: 1-0. Wycombe 1, QPR 1 Wycombe: Anis Mehmeti (88). QPR: Jason McCarthy (29). Halftime: 0-1. England League One Rochdale 1, Gillingham 4 Rochdale: Eoghan O'Connell (90). Gillingham: Robbie McKenzie (9), John Akinde (21, 47), Connor Ogilvie (45). Halftime: 0-3. AFC Wimbledon 1, Crewe 2 AFC Wimbledon: Ryan Longman (90). Crewe: Mikael Mandron (60), Oliver Finney (90). Halftime: 0-0. Accrington Stanley 0, Blackpool 0 Halftime: 0-0. Burton Albion 1, Doncaster 3 Burton Albion: Lucas Akins (44). Doncaster: Fejiri Okenabirhie (8), Ben Whiteman (45), Taylor Richards (59). Halftime: 1-2. Fleetwood Town 1, Wigan 1 Fleetwood Town: Danny Andrew (28). Wigan: Oliver Crankshaw (90). Halftime: 1-0. Northampton 0, Lincoln 4 Lincoln: Anthony Scully (2), Tom Hopper (42), Brennan Johnson (83, 90). Halftime: 0-2. Plymouth 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0 Plymouth: Ryan Hardie (68). Halftime: 0-0. Swindon 2, Charlton 2 Swindon: Diallang Jaiyesimi (26), Brett Pitman (90). Charlton: Omar Bogle (37), Chuks Aneke (61). Halftime: 1-1. England League Two Barrow 3, Cheltenham 0 Barrow: Scott Quigley (43), Luke James (52), Harrison Biggins (74). Halftime: 1-0. Bolton 0, Tranmere 3 Tranmere: Peter Clarke (28), Kieron Morris (68), James Vaughan (75). Halftime: 0-1. Bradford 1, Cambridge United 0 Bradford: Harry Pritchard (42). Halftime: 1-0. Colchester 1, Morecambe 2 Colchester: Cole Stockton (24). Morecambe: John O'Sullivan (8), Yann Songo'o (61). Halftime: 1-1. Forest Green 1, Carlisle 0 Forest Green: Jamille Matt (76). Halftime: 0-0. Grimsby Town 1, Scunthorpe 0 Grimsby Town: Matthew Pollock (21). Halftime: 1-0. Harrogate Town 0, Salford 1 Salford: James Wilson (17). Halftime: 0-1. Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2 Leyton Orient: Tom Dallison (41). Crawley Town: Josh Coulson (15), Max Watters (82). Halftime: 1-1. Mansfield Town 1, Southend 1 Mansfield Town: Jordan Bowery (78). Southend: James Olayinka (27). Halftime: 0-1. Newport County 2, Oldham 4 Newport County: Scott Twine (8), Scott Bennett (41). Oldham: Davis Keillor-Dunn (14), Conor McAleny (58), Alfie John Mccalmont (85), Zachary Dearnley (90). Halftime: 2-1. Walsall 4, Port Vale 3 Walsall: Jake Scrimshaw (52, 80), Dan Scarr (56, 82). Port Vale: Tom Pope (37), Tom Conlon (44), Devante Rodney (75). Halftime: 0-2. England National League