English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 21 17 2 2 53 13 53
Chelsea 20 12 6 2 43 14 42
Liverpool 19 12 5 2 50 16 41
Arsenal 20 11 2 7 33 25 35
West Ham 19 9 4 6 34 25 31
Man United 18 9 4 5 30 26 31
Tottenham 17 9 3 5 22 20 30
Wolverhampton 18 7 4 7 13 14 25
Leicester 18 7 4 7 31 33 25
Brighton 18 5 9 4 17 18 24
Crystal Palace 19 5 8 6 27 27 23
Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 22
Southampton 19 4 9 6 20 29 21
Brentford 18 5 5 8 21 25 20
Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 19
Leeds 18 3 7 8 18 36 16
Watford 17 4 1 12 22 35 13
Burnley 16 1 8 7 15 24 11
Newcastle 19 1 8 10 19 42 11
Norwich 19 2 4 13 8 42 10

___

Sunday, Dec. 26
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City 6, Leicester 3

Norwich 0, Arsenal 5

Tottenham 3, Crystal Palace 0

West Ham 2, Southampton 3

Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3

Brighton 2, Brentford 0

Monday, Dec. 27

Newcastle 1, Man United 1

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Crystal Palace 3, Norwich 0

Southampton 1, Tottenham 1

Watford 1, West Ham 4

Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Leicester 1, Liverpool 0

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Chelsea 1, Brighton 1

Brentford 0, Man City 1

Thursday, Dec. 30

Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m. ppd

Man United 3, Burnley 1

Saturday, Jan. 1

Arsenal 1, Man City 2

Leicester vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. ppd

Watford vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m. ppd

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bournemouth 25 14 7 4 41 20 49
Fulham 23 13 6 4 51 19 45
Blackburn 24 13 6 5 43 28 45
West Brom 24 11 8 5 30 18 41
Middlesbrough 25 11 6 8 29 24 39
Huddersfield 25 11 6 8 32 29 39
QPR 23 11 5 7 35 29 38
Stoke 23 10 5 8 27 23 35
Nottingham Forest 25 9 7 9 32 28 34
Coventry 23 9 7 7 29 27 34
Millwall 23 8 9 6 25 24 33
Sheffield United 22 9 5 8 29 28 32
Blackpool 25 8 6 11 26 32 30
Luton Town 22 7 8 7 31 27 29
Preston 22 7 7 8 24 28 28
Swansea 22 7 6 9 26 31 27
Birmingham 23 7 6 10 22 30 27
Bristol City 24 7 6 11 27 37 27
Hull 23 6 5 12 20 28 23
Cardiff 23 6 4 13 25 42 22
Reading 22 8 3 11 27 34 21
Peterborough 23 5 4 14 20 44 19
Barnsley 24 2 8 14 16 36 14
Derby 24 7 10 7 21 22 10

___

Sunday, Dec. 26

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield 3, Blackpool 2

Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. ppd

Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd

Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd

Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd

Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Dec. 27

Derby 1, West Brom 0

QPR 0, Bournemouth 1

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2 p.m. ppd

Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Blackburn 2, Barnsley 1

Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 2

Coventry 0, Millwall 1

Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. ppd

Thursday, Dec. 30

Bournemouth 3, Cardiff 0

Bristol City 1, QPR 2

Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield 1

Stoke 1, Derby 2

West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Jan. 1

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Blackpool vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunday, Jan. 2

Bristol City vs. Millwall, 8 a.m.

Birmingham vs. QPR, 9 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 9 a.m.

West Brom vs. Cardiff, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd

Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sunderland 24 15 4 5 47 26 49
Rotherham 23 14 5 4 43 16 47
Wigan 21 14 3 4 40 20 45
Plymouth 24 12 7 5 38 25 43
Oxford United 23 12 6 5 39 24 42
Wycombe 23 12 6 5 36 27 42
Milton Keynes Dons 22 11 5 6 42 29 38
Sheffield Wednesday 23 9 10 4 30 26 37
Portsmouth 22 10 6 6 28 22 36
Accrington Stanley 24 10 4 10 30 39 34
Ipswich 24 8 8 8 39 34 32
Charlton 23 8 5 10 30 28 29
Burton Albion 22 8 4 10 24 28 28
Cheltenham 23 7 7 9 29 42 28
Bolton 22 7 5 10 29 33 26
Shrewsbury 24 7 5 12 25 29 26
Cambridge United 23 6 8 9 32 38 26
AFC Wimbledon 21 6 7 8 30 35 25
Fleetwood Town 23 5 7 11 36 43 22
Lincoln 22 5 7 10 24 31 22
Morecambe 23 5 5 13 30 46 20
Crewe 23 4 6 13 21 39 18
Gillingham 22 3 8 11 18 34 17
Doncaster 22 4 4 14 13 39 16

___

Sunday, Dec. 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Accrington Stanley 1, Rotherham 0

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 2

Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 3

Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Dec. 27

Doncaster 0, Sunderland 3

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Charlton vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Ipswich 1, Wycombe 0

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Morecambe 1, Crewe 2

Oxford United 3, AFC Wimbledon 0

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Shrewsbury 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Thursday, Dec. 30

Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Sunderland 5, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Saturday, Jan. 1

Burton Albion vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd

Rotherham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunday, Jan. 2

Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 8 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Wycombe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 20 13 5 2 43 20 44
Northampton 21 12 4 5 29 17 40
Tranmere 22 11 5 6 20 14 38
Sutton United 22 11 3 8 33 27 36
Port Vale 21 10 5 6 35 23 35
Newport County 22 9 7 6 35 29 34
Swindon 21 9 7 5 29 24 34
Exeter 21 8 9 4 32 24 33
Mansfield Town 22 9 5 8 27 28 32
Leyton Orient 22 7 10 5 37 21 31
Harrogate Town 22 8 6 8 35 31 30
Walsall 21 7 7 7 25 24 28
Salford 21 7 6 8 24 21 27
Rochdale 22 6 9 7 30 30 27
Hartlepool 22 8 3 11 24 34 27
Bradford 21 5 11 5 27 25 26
Bristol Rovers 21 7 5 9 27 33 26
Crawley Town 20 7 4 9 23 30 25
Barrow 22 5 8 9 22 26 23
Colchester 20 5 7 8 16 25 22
Stevenage 22 4 8 10 16 34 20
Carlisle 21 4 7 10 15 29 19
Scunthorpe 22 3 10 9 19 37 19
Oldham 23 4 5 14 22 39 17

___

Sunday, Dec. 26

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m. ppd

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd

Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. ppd

Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd

Oldham 1, Scunthorpe 3

Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Tranmere 2, Barrow 0

Mansfield Town 3, Hartlepool 2

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Barrow 0, Oldham 0

Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Swindon 0, Stevenage 0

Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Jan. 1

Barrow vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd

Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd

Rochdale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Salford vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. ppd

Scunthorpe vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Colchester vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Newport County vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Mansfield Town vs. Swindon, 2:30 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.