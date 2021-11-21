|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|12
|9
|2
|1
|30
|4
|29
|Liverpool
|12
|7
|4
|1
|35
|11
|25
|Man City
|11
|7
|2
|2
|22
|6
|23
|West Ham
|12
|7
|2
|3
|23
|14
|23
|Arsenal
|12
|6
|2
|4
|13
|17
|20
|Wolverhampton
|12
|6
|1
|5
|12
|12
|19
|Man United
|12
|5
|2
|5
|20
|21
|17
|Brighton
|12
|4
|5
|3
|12
|14
|17
|Crystal Palace
|12
|3
|7
|2
|18
|17
|16
|Tottenham
|11
|5
|1
|5
|9
|16
|16
|Everton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|16
|16
|15
|Leicester
|12
|4
|3
|5
|16
|21
|15
|Southampton
|12
|3
|5
|4
|11
|14
|14
|Brentford
|12
|3
|4
|5
|16
|17
|13
|Aston Villa
|12
|4
|1
|7
|16
|20
|13
|Watford
|12
|4
|1
|7
|16
|20
|13
|Leeds
|11
|2
|5
|4
|11
|18
|11
|Burnley
|12
|1
|6
|5
|14
|20
|9
|Norwich
|12
|2
|2
|8
|7
|27
|8
|Newcastle
|12
|0
|6
|6
|15
|27
|6
___