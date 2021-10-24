|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|9
|7
|1
|1
|23
|3
|22
|Man City
|9
|6
|2
|1
|20
|4
|20
|Liverpool
|8
|5
|3
|0
|22
|6
|18
|Brighton
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|9
|15
|Tottenham
|8
|5
|0
|3
|9
|12
|15
|Man United
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|10
|14
|West Ham
|8
|4
|2
|2
|15
|10
|14
|Everton
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Arsenal
|9
|4
|2
|3
|10
|13
|14
|Wolverhampton
|9
|4
|1
|4
|9
|9
|13
|Brentford
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|7
|12
|Leicester
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|14
|11
|Aston Villa
|9
|3
|1
|5
|13
|15
|10
|Watford
|9
|3
|1
|5
|12
|17
|10
|Crystal Palace
|9
|1
|6
|2
|11
|14
|9
|Southampton
|9
|1
|5
|3
|8
|12
|8
|Leeds
|9
|1
|4
|4
|8
|16
|7
|Burnley
|9
|0
|4
|5
|7
|15
|4
|Newcastle
|9
|0
|4
|5
|11
|20
|4
|Norwich
|9
|0
|2
|7
|2
|23
|2
___