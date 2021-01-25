Skip to main content
English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man United 19 12 4 3 36 25 40
Man City 18 11 5 2 31 13 38
Leicester 19 12 2 5 35 21 38
Liverpool 19 9 7 3 37 22 34
Tottenham 18 9 6 3 33 17 33
Everton 17 10 2 5 28 21 32
West Ham 19 9 5 5 27 22 32
Aston Villa 17 9 2 6 31 18 29
Chelsea 19 8 5 6 33 23 29
Southampton 18 8 5 5 26 21 29
Arsenal 19 8 3 8 23 19 27
Leeds 18 7 2 9 30 34 23
Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22 33 23
Wolverhampton 19 6 4 9 21 29 22
Burnley 18 5 4 9 10 22 19
Newcastle 19 5 4 10 18 32 19
Brighton 19 3 8 8 22 29 17
Fulham 18 2 6 10 15 27 12
West Brom 19 2 5 12 15 43 11
Sheffield United 19 1 2 16 10 32 5

___

Sunday, Jan. 17

Aston Villa vs. Everton, 1200 GMT ppd

Sheffield United 1, Tottenham 3

Liverpool 0, Man United 0

Man City 4, Crystal Palace 0

Monday, Jan. 18

Arsenal 3, Newcastle 0

Tuesday, Jan. 19

West Ham 2, West Brom 1

Leicester 2, Chelsea 0

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Leeds vs. Southampton, 1800 GMT ppd

Man City 2, Aston Villa 0

Fulham 1, Man United 2

Thursday, Jan. 21

Liverpool 0, Burnley 1

Saturday, Jan. 23

Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Newcastle vs. Leeds, 1800 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 1800 GMT

West Brom vs. Man City, 2015 GMT

Southampton vs. Arsenal, 2015 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Burnley vs. Aston Villa, 1800 GMT

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 1800 GMT

Brighton vs. Fulham, 1930 GMT

Everton vs. Leicester, 2015 GMT

Man United vs. Sheffield United, 2015 GMT

Thursday, Jan. 28

Tottenham vs. Liverpool, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 30

Everton vs. Newcastle, 1230 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton, 1500 GMT

Man City vs. Sheffield United, 1500 GMT

West Brom vs. Fulham, 1500 GMT

Arsenal vs. Man United, 1730 GMT

Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 2000 GMT

Sunday, Jan. 31

Chelsea vs. Burnley, 1200 GMT

Leicester vs. Leeds, 1400 GMT

West Ham vs. Liverpool, 1630 GMT

Brighton vs. Tottenham, 1915 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Sheffield United vs. West Brom, 1800 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Arsenal, 1800 GMT

Man United vs. Southampton, 2015 GMT

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 2015 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Burnley vs. Man City, 1800 GMT

Fulham vs. Leicester, 1800 GMT

Leeds vs. Everton, 1930 GMT

Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 2015 GMT

Liverpool vs. Brighton, 2015 GMT

Thursday, Feb. 4

Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Norwich 25 16 5 4 35 21 53
Swansea 24 13 7 4 29 13 46
Watford 25 13 7 5 30 18 46
Brentford 23 12 8 3 37 21 44
Reading 25 13 5 7 37 28 44
Bournemouth 25 11 9 5 38 21 42
Middlesbrough 25 11 6 8 30 21 39
Stoke 26 9 10 7 31 28 37
Blackburn 25 10 6 9 40 28 36
Bristol City 24 11 3 10 25 26 36
Preston 26 11 3 12 31 33 36
Barnsley 25 10 4 11 27 32 34
Luton Town 25 9 6 10 21 27 33
Huddersfield 25 9 4 12 28 35 31
Cardiff 24 8 5 11 30 28 29
Millwall 24 6 11 7 21 24 29
QPR 25 6 9 10 23 31 27
Coventry 24 6 8 10 22 34 26
Birmingham 25 6 8 11 18 30 26
Nottingham Forest 25 6 7 12 20 29 25
Derby 25 6 7 12 16 25 25
Rotherham 22 5 5 12 23 32 20
Sheffield Wednesday 23 6 7 10 15 23 19
Wycombe 23 3 6 14 16 35 15

___

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Derby 1, Bournemouth 0

Reading 3, Coventry 0

Blackburn vs. Swansea, 1900 GMT ppd

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wycombe, 1900 GMT ppd

Rotherham 3, Stoke 3

Watford 1, Barnsley 0

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Norwich 2, Bristol City 0

Brentford 1, Luton Town 0

Cardiff 0, QPR 1

Huddersfield 0, Millwall 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Middlesbrough 2

Birmingham 0, Preston 1

Friday, Jan. 22

Stoke 1, Watford 2

Saturday, Jan. 23

Coventry vs. Nottingham Forest, 1500 GMT ppd

Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT ppd

QPR 0, Derby 1

Wycombe vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT ppd

Sunday, Jan. 24

Preston 0, Reading 0

Middlesbrough 0, Blackburn 1

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 1900 GMT

Millwall vs. Watford, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Barnsley vs. Cardiff, 1900 GMT

Swansea vs. Brentford, 1900 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham, 1900 GMT

Coventry vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1900 GMT

Friday, Jan. 29

Reading vs. Bournemouth, 2000 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 30

Norwich vs. Middlesbrough, 1230 GMT

Birmingham vs. Coventry, 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Bristol City, 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Swansea, 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston, 1500 GMT

Monday, Feb. 1

Watford vs. QPR, 1945 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Millwall vs. Norwich, 1800 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1900 GMT

Coventry vs. Nottingham Forest, 1900 GMT

Wycombe vs. Birmingham, 1900 GMT

Rotherham vs. Derby, 1900 GMT

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Brentford vs. Bristol City, 1945 GMT

Friday, Feb. 5

Swansea vs. Norwich, 2015 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Hull 23 14 3 6 40 20 45
Lincoln 22 14 3 5 34 19 45
Peterborough 22 13 3 6 36 21 42
Portsmouth 22 12 5 5 37 19 41
Doncaster 20 12 3 5 35 21 39
Charlton 24 10 7 7 37 32 37
Sunderland 22 9 9 4 29 17 36
Crewe 24 10 6 8 33 28 36
Ipswich 21 11 2 8 26 23 35
Accrington Stanley 19 10 3 6 25 21 33
Oxford United 21 9 4 8 32 27 31
Fleetwood Town 23 8 6 9 29 22 30
Gillingham 23 9 3 11 26 29 30
Plymouth 23 8 6 9 31 39 30
Milton Keynes Dons 23 7 7 9 29 29 28
Blackpool 21 8 4 9 21 24 28
Shrewsbury 21 5 9 7 21 26 24
Rochdale 23 5 8 10 35 43 23
Bristol Rovers 21 6 4 11 22 33 22
AFC Wimbledon 23 5 7 11 26 41 22
Northampton 22 6 4 12 20 38 22
Wigan 22 5 6 11 24 38 21
Swindon 23 6 3 14 31 47 21
Burton Albion 24 3 7 14 29 51 16

___

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Hull 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Peterborough 2, Charlton 1

Doncaster 1, Rochdale 0

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Fleetwood Town 1

Portsmouth 4, AFC Wimbledon 0

Sunderland 1, Plymouth 2

Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 1900 GMT ppd

Crewe 3, Bristol Rovers 2

Blackpool vs. Northampton, 1900 GMT ppd

Saturday, Jan. 23

Charlton 2, Swindon 2

Crewe 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Gillingham 2, Rochdale 2

Ipswich 0, Peterborough 1

Lincoln 2, Northampton 1

Oxford United 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Portsmouth 0, Hull 4

Sunderland 1, Shrewsbury 0

Wigan 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Accrington Stanley vs. Hull, 1730 GMT

Gillingham vs. Crewe, 1800 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 1900 GMT ppd

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Charlton, 1900 GMT

Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers, 1900 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 1900 GMT

Rochdale vs. Oxford United, 1900 GMT

Swindon vs. Plymouth, 1900 GMT

Wigan vs. Blackpool, 1900 GMT

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1900 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Northampton, 1945 GMT

Ipswich vs. Sunderland, 1945 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 30

Sunderland vs. Gillingham, 1300 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Portsmouth, 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Ipswich, 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT

Lincoln vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Peterborough, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Swindon vs. Wigan, 1800 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Bristol Rovers, 1900 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Crewe, 1900 GMT

Blackpool vs. Northampton, 1900 GMT

Friday, Feb. 5

Gillingham vs. Lincoln, 1800 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cambridge United 25 12 6 7 38 23 42
Forest Green 24 11 8 5 31 22 41
Newport County 23 11 7 5 34 25 40
Carlisle 21 12 3 6 32 20 39
Salford 24 10 8 6 31 19 38
Morecambe 23 11 5 7 31 33 38
Cheltenham 23 10 7 6 32 23 37
Exeter 22 9 9 4 44 28 36
Leyton Orient 24 11 3 10 34 27 36
Tranmere 23 10 5 8 28 28 35
Walsall 25 8 11 6 32 33 35
Crawley Town 22 9 7 6 34 28 34
Mansfield Town 24 7 11 6 32 30 32
Oldham 24 9 4 11 39 43 31
Colchester 23 7 9 7 28 33 30
Port Vale 25 8 5 12 34 37 29
Bolton 24 7 7 10 28 37 28
Harrogate Town 23 7 6 10 24 28 27
Scunthorpe 24 8 2 14 25 34 26
Bradford 22 6 7 9 20 25 25
Barrow 23 5 8 10 30 32 23
Stevenage 22 4 9 9 17 25 21
Grimsby Town 25 5 6 14 19 43 21
Southend 24 5 5 14 15 36 20

___

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Crawley Town vs. Stevenage, 1900 GMT ppd

Morecambe 1, Walsall 1

Tranmere 3, Forest Green 2

Southend 1, Cambridge United 2

Cheltenham 1, Newport County 1

Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient, 1900 GMT ppd

Harrogate Town 0, Exeter 0

Friday, Jan. 22

Salford 2, Harrogate Town 2

Saturday, Jan. 23

Exeter 3, Stevenage 1

Scunthorpe 3, Grimsby Town 0

Cambridge United 0, Bradford 0

Carlisle vs. Forest Green, 1500 GMT ppd

Cheltenham vs. Barrow, 1500 GMT ppd

Morecambe 3, Colchester 0

Oldham 3, Newport County 2

Port Vale 1, Walsall 3

Southend 0, Mansfield Town 1

Tranmere 2, Bolton 1

Leyton Orient 0, Forest Green 1

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Exeter vs. Morecambe, 1800 GMT

Barrow vs. Grimsby Town, 1900 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Oldham, 1900 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Bolton, 1900 GMT

Newport County vs. Carlisle, 1900 GMT

Salford vs. Cambridge United, 1900 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Port Vale, 1900 GMT

Southend vs. Bradford, 1900 GMT

Stevenage vs. Colchester, 1900 GMT

Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 1900 GMT

Friday, Jan. 29

Colchester vs. Scunthorpe, 1900 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 30

Carlisle vs. Exeter, 1300 GMT

Bolton vs. Leyton Orient, 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Barrow, 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Crawley Town, 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Cheltenham, 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Stevenage, 1500 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Newport County, 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Tranmere, 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Salford, 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Southend, 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Mansfield Town, 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 1900 GMT

Salford vs. Colchester, 1900 GMT

Stevenage vs. Exeter, 1900 GMT