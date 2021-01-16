|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man United
|17
|11
|3
|3
|34
|24
|36
|Liverpool
|17
|9
|6
|2
|37
|21
|33
|Man City
|16
|9
|5
|2
|25
|13
|32
|Leicester
|17
|10
|2
|5
|31
|21
|32
|Everton
|17
|10
|2
|5
|28
|21
|32
|Tottenham
|17
|8
|6
|3
|30
|16
|30
|Southampton
|17
|8
|5
|4
|26
|19
|29
|Aston Villa
|15
|8
|2
|5
|29
|16
|26
|Chelsea
|17
|7
|5
|5
|32
|21
|26
|West Ham
|17
|7
|5
|5
|24
|21
|26
|Arsenal
|18
|7
|3
|8
|20
|19
|24
|Leeds
|17
|7
|2
|8
|30
|33
|23
|Crystal Palace
|18
|6
|5
|7
|22
|29
|23
|Wolverhampton
|19
|6
|4
|9
|21
|29
|22
|Newcastle
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|27
|19
|Burnley
|16
|4
|4
|8
|9
|21
|16
|Brighton
|18
|2
|8
|8
|21
|29
|14
|Fulham
|16
|2
|6
|8
|14
|24
|12
|West Brom
|18
|2
|5
|11
|14
|41
|11
|Sheffield United
|18
|1
|2
|15
|9
|29
|5
___