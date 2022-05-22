English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football: England Premier LeagueSunday's Matches Tottenham 1, Burnley 0 Aston Villa 1, Crystal Palace 1 Leeds 1, Brighton 1 Watford 1, Leicester 5 West Ham 2, Man City 2 Wolverhampton 1, Norwich 1 Everton 2, Brentford 3 Monday's Match Newcastle 2, Arsenal 0 Tuesday's Match Southampton 1, Liverpool 2 Thursday's Matches Everton 3, Crystal Palace 2 Chelsea 1, Leicester 1 Aston Villa 1, Burnley 1 Sunday's Matches Arsenal 5, Everton 1 Brentford 1, Leeds 2 Brighton 3, West Ham 1 Burnley 1, Newcastle 2 Chelsea 2, Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1, Man United 0 Leicester 4, Southampton 1 Liverpool 3, Wolverhampton 1 Man City 3, Aston Villa 2 Norwich 0, Tottenham 5 England ChampionshipSaturday's Match Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 2 Monday's Match Huddersfield 1, Luton Town 0, Huddersfield advances on 2-1 aggregate Tuesday's Match Nottingham Forest 1, Sheffield United 2, 3-3 aggregate, Nottingham Forest advances 3-2 on penalty kicks Sunday's Match Huddersfield vs. Nottingham Forest, 11:30 a.m. England League OneSaturday's Match Sunderland 2, Wycombe 0 England League TwoSaturday's Match Mansfield Town 2, Northampton 1 Sunday's Match Swindon 2, Port Vale 1 Wednesday's Match Northampton 0, Mansfield Town 1, Mansfield Town advances on 3-1 aggregate Thursday's Match Port Vale 1, Swindon 0, 2-2 aggregate, Port Vale advances 6-5 on penalty kicks Saturday's Match Mansfield Town vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m. England National LeagueSunday's Matches Aldershot 1, Wealdstone 3 Altrincham 0, Yeovil 1 Barnet 2, Bromley 4 Boreham Wood 0, Solihull Moors 3 Chesterfield 0, Woking 0 Dagenham and Redbridge 3, Wrexham 0 Dover Athletic 1, Weymouth 2 Eastleigh 4, Grimsby Town 4 Maidenhead United 0, Notts County 1 Southend 1, Torquay United 1 Stockport County 2, Halifax Town 0 Monday's Match Notts County vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday's Match Halifax Town vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.