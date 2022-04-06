English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Saturday's Matches

Liverpool 2, Watford 0

Brighton 0, Norwich 0

Burnley 0, Man City 2

Chelsea 1, Brentford 4

Leeds 1, Southampton 1

Wolverhampton 2, Aston Villa 1

Man United 1, Leicester 1

Sunday's Matches

West Ham 2, Everton 1

Tottenham 5, Newcastle 1

Monday's Match

Crystal Palace 3, Arsenal 0

Wednesday's Match

Burnley 3, Everton 2

Friday's Match

Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Everton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Norwich vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m.

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd

Man United vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday's Matches

Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd

Newcastle vs. Leicester, 9:15 a.m.

West Ham vs. Burnley, 9:15 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd

England Championship

Friday's Match

Hull 0, Huddersfield 1

Saturday's Matches

Blackpool 1, Nottingham Forest 4

Barnsley 1, Reading 1

Bournemouth 3, Bristol City 2

Cardiff 0, Swansea 4

Coventry 2, Blackburn 2

Derby 1, Preston 0

Luton Town 2, Millwall 2

Peterborough 0, Middlesbrough 4

QPR 0, Fulham 2

Stoke 1, Sheffield United 0

Sunday's Match

Birmingham 1, West Brom 0

Tuesday's Matches

Peterborough 1, Luton Town 1

Preston 1, Blackpool 0

Millwall 0, Swansea 1

Sheffield United 1, QPR 0

Reading 2, Stoke 1

Wednesday's Matches

Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 1

Nottingham Forest 2, Coventry 0

West Brom 2, Bournemouth 0

Saturday's Matches

Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth, 7:45 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Fulham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Monday's Match

Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Luton Town vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. QPR, 12:30 p.m.

Derby vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Wigan 1, Bolton 1

Accrington Stanley 4, Cheltenham 4

Charlton 1, Lincoln 2

Crewe 1, Fleetwood Town 3

Ipswich 0, Cambridge United 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Shrewsbury 0

Morecambe 3, Burton Albion 0

Plymouth 1, Oxford United 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Sunderland 1, Gillingham 0

Wycombe 2, Doncaster 0

Tuesday's Matches

Cambridge United 1, Wycombe 4

Wigan 3, Accrington Stanley 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Lincoln 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Charlton 1

Morecambe 2, Oxford United 1

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Crewe 1

Bolton 1, Portsmouth 1

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Portsmouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Rotherham vs. Ipswich, 7:30 a.m.

Wigan vs. Cambridge United, 12:15 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two

Tuesday's Matches

Hartlepool 2, Mansfield Town 2

Oldham 2, Leyton Orient 0

Rochdale 2, Carlisle 0

Salford 2, Crawley Town 1

Saturday's Matches

Barrow 1, Port Vale 2

Bristol Rovers 2, Bradford 1

Forest Green 1, Scunthorpe 0

Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 2

Mansfield Town 1, Northampton 0

Newport County 0, Exeter 1

Rochdale 0, Swindon 0

Stevenage 0, Oldham 1

Tranmere 2, Carlisle 2

Walsall 0, Leyton Orient 2

Hartlepool 0, Salford 2

Tuesday's Matches

Forest Green 1, Mansfield Town 0

Salford 0, Port Vale 1

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Friday's Matches

Exeter vs. Colchester, 8 a.m.

Barrow vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 0, Eastleigh 2

Barnet 2, Yeovil 2

Bromley vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd

Chesterfield 1, Grimsby Town 4

Dover Athletic 1, Kings Lynn 1

Halifax Town 2, Wealdstone 0

Solihull Moors 3, Maidenhead United 1

Southend 0, Notts County 3

Stockport County vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. ppd

Weymouth vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m. ppd

Boreham Wood 0, Woking 1

Tuesday's Matches

Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Boreham Wood 0

Wealdstone 0, Maidenhead United 0

Halifax Town 0, Solihull Moors 0

Kings Lynn 1, Bromley 0

Wrexham 6, Barnet 0

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Dover Athletic vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Weymouth vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.