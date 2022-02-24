English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Saturday's Matches

West Ham 1, Newcastle 1

Arsenal 2, Brentford 1

Aston Villa 0, Watford 1

Brighton 0, Burnley 3

Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1

Liverpool 3, Norwich 1

Southampton 2, Everton 0

Man City 2, Tottenham 3

Sunday's Matches

Leeds 2, Man United 4

Wolverhampton 2, Leicester 1

Wednesday's Matches

Burnley 1, Tottenham 0

Watford 1, Crystal Palace 4

Liverpool 6, Leeds 0

Thursday's Match

Arsenal 2, Wolverhampton 1

Friday's Match

Southampton vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd

West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Burnley vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Leicester vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Watford vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Tottenham vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

England Championship

Wednesday's Match

Peterborough 0, Reading 0

Friday's Match

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Fulham 1, Huddersfield 2

Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1

Cardiff 1, Blackpool 1

Coventry 1, Barnsley 0

Derby 1, Peterborough 0

Luton Town 2, West Brom 0

Preston 2, Reading 3

QPR 1, Hull 1

Sheffield United 4, Swansea 0

Stoke 2, Birmingham 2

Tuesday's Matches

Bristol City 1, Coventry 2

Hull 0, Barnsley 2

Middlesbrough 2, West Brom 1

Preston 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Reading 2, Birmingham 1

Wednesday's Matches

Derby 1, Millwall 2

Fulham 2, Peterborough 1

Huddersfield 2, Cardiff 1

QPR 2, Blackpool 1

Sheffield United 1, Blackburn 0

Stoke 1, Luton Town 2

Saturday's Matches

Blackburn vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Monday's Match

West Brom vs. Swansea, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Match

Cardiff vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Huddersfield vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Fulham vs. Blackburn, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

England League One

Wednesday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Friday's Match

Rotherham 1, Wigan 1

Saturday's Matches

Bolton 4, AFC Wimbledon 0

Cambridge United 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Charlton 0, Oxford United 4

Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Doncaster 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd

Gillingham 0, Plymouth 2

Ipswich 3, Burton Albion 0

Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Wycombe 5, Cheltenham 5

Tuesday's Matches

Cambridge United 2, Plymouth 0

Charlton 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Crewe 0, Oxford United 1

Doncaster 2, Accrington Stanley 0

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Gillingham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Ipswich 0, Cheltenham 0

Rotherham 2, Morecambe 0

Shrewsbury 1, Portsmouth 2

Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 1

Wycombe 1, Wigan 3

Bolton 3, Lincoln 1

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Cambridge United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Northampton 3, Colchester 0

Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 1

Carlisle 0, Swindon 3

Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd

Forest Green 0, Walsall 1

Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Oldham 2, Bradford 0

Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 2

Stevenage 0, Bristol Rovers 4

Tranmere 1, Port Vale 1

Hartlepool 1, Sutton United 1

Tuesday's Matches

Swindon 5, Walsall 0

Colchester 1, Hartlepool 2

Bradford 1, Harrogate Town 3

Rochdale 1, Port Vale 1

Scunthorpe 0, Northampton 0

Leyton Orient 0, Bristol Rovers 2

Saturday's Matches

Barrow vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Bristol Rovers vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Match

Mansfield Town vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Harrogate Town vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.

Barrow vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

England National League

Friday's Match

Southend vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. ppd

Chesterfield 2, Solihull Moors 3

Halifax Town vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m. ppd

Kings Lynn vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd

Notts County 2, Eastleigh 0

Stockport County 1, Woking 0

Torquay United 2, Barnet 2

Wealdstone 1, Wrexham 2

Yeovil vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd

Maidenhead United 2, Boreham Wood 0

Tuesday's Matches

Aldershot 0, Dover Athletic 0

Barnet 0, Kings Lynn 0

Chesterfield 0, Wrexham 2

Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 1

Eastleigh 1, Southend 1

Maidenhead United 1, Yeovil 1

Notts County 1, Halifax Town 1

Solihull Moors 2, Wealdstone 1

Torquay United 0, Boreham Wood 0

Weymouth 2, Bromley 2

Saturday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Dover Athletic vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Yeovil, 12:20 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.

Wrexham vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Barnet vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Weymouth vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Aldershot vs. Stockport County, 12:20 p.m.