English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football: England Premier LeagueTuesday's Matches Southampton 4, Brentford 1 Everton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m. ppd Wednesday's Match West Ham 2, Norwich 0 Friday's Match Brighton 1, Crystal Palace 1 Saturday's Matches Man City 1, Chelsea 0 Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. ppd Newcastle 1, Watford 1 Norwich 2, Everton 1 Wolverhampton 3, Southampton 1 Aston Villa 2, Man United 2 Sunday's Matches Liverpool 3, Brentford 0 West Ham 2, Leeds 3 Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. ppd Tuesday's Matches Burnley vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m. ppd Brighton vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. Wednesday's Matches Leicester vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m. Brentford vs. Man United, 3 p.m. Friday's Match Watford vs. Norwich, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches Everton vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m. Brentford vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m. Leeds vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m. Man United vs. West Ham, 10 a.m. Southampton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m. Sunday's Matches Arsenal vs. Burnley, 9 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool, 9 a.m. Leicester vs. Brighton, 9 a.m. Chelsea vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. England ChampionshipTuesday's Match Reading 0, Fulham 7 Wednesday's Match Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m. ppd Saturday's Matches Cardiff 0, Blackburn 1 Luton Town 3, Bournemouth 2 Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. ppd Derby 2, Sheffield United 0 Fulham 6, Bristol City 2 Huddersfield 1, Swansea 1 Middlesbrough 2, Reading 1 Millwall 0, Nottingham Forest 1 Peterborough 1, Coventry 4 Preston 1, Birmingham 1 QPR 1, West Brom 0 Sunday's Match Hull 0, Stoke 2 Tuesday's Matches Preston vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m. Fulham vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m. Wednesday's Matches Hull vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m. Reading vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7:30 a.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Derby, 7:30 a.m. Birmingham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. Blackpool vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. Bournemouth vs. Hull, 10 a.m. Coventry vs. QPR, 10 a.m. Reading vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. Sheffield United vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. Stoke vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. Swansea vs. Preston, 10 a.m. West Brom vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m. Monday's Match Blackburn vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday's Matches Coventry vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m. Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m. Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m. QPR vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m. Wednesday's Match West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m. Friday's Match Huddersfield vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m. England League OneTuesday's Matches Milton Keynes Dons 1, AFC Wimbledon 0 Sunderland 1, Lincoln 3 Bolton 0, Wycombe 2 Wednesday's Match Crewe 2, Charlton 1 Saturday's Matches AFC Wimbledon 0, Morecambe 0 Accrington Stanley 1, Sunderland 1 Bolton 2, Ipswich 0 Cheltenham 1, Charlton 1 Crewe 0, Shrewsbury 0 Doncaster 1, Wigan 2 Fleetwood Town 1, Rotherham 0 Gillingham 1, Burton Albion 3 Lincoln 0, Cambridge United 1 Portsmouth 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2 Sheffield Wednesday 4, Plymouth 2 Wycombe 2, Oxford United 0 Tuesday's Matches Morecambe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m. AFC Wimbledon vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m. Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. Cambridge United vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. Ipswich vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. Morecambe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. Oxford United vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m. Plymouth vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. Rotherham vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. Wigan vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m. Fleetwood Town vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m. Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m. Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m. England League TwoTuesday's Matches Mansfield Town 3, Swindon 2 Forest Green 2, Colchester 0 Salford 1, Tranmere 1 Saturday's Matches Newport County 4, Harrogate Town 0 Bradford 2, Salford 1 Carlisle 1, Crawley Town 1 Colchester 0, Barrow 2 Exeter 2, Scunthorpe 0 Mansfield Town 2, Walsall 0 Northampton 1, Forest Green 1 Oldham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd Port Vale 1, Swindon 3 Stevenage 3, Sutton United 3 Tranmere 2, Rochdale 0 Bristol Rovers 2, Hartlepool 0 Tuesday's Matches Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m. Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m. Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m. Port Vale vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m. Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Swindon vs. Bristol Rovers, 8 a.m. Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. Crawley Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. Forest Green vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. Harrogate Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. Leyton Orient vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. Rochdale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. Salford vs. Colchester, 10 a.m. Scunthorpe vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. Sutton United vs. Northampton, 10 a.m. Walsall vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. Hartlepool vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. Tuesday's Matches Barrow vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m. Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m. Scunthorpe vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m. Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m. England National LeagueTuesday's Matches Southend 2, Yeovil 1 Halifax Town 1, Grimsby Town 0 Boreham Wood 1, Wealdstone 0 Altrincham 1, Stockport County 4 Kings Lynn 2, Notts County 4 Saturday's Matches Barnet 1, Chesterfield 4 Grimsby Town 2, Altrincham 0 Wealdstone 2, Dover Athletic 1 Tuesday's Matches Stockport County vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m. Maidenhead United vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m. Friday's Matches Notts County vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m. Southend vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Altrincham vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. Boreham Wood vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. Chesterfield vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. Grimsby Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. Maidenhead United vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m. Solihull Moors vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m. Woking vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m. Yeovil vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m. Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Stockport County, 12:20 p.m. Tuesday's Matches Aldershot vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m. Bromley vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. Dover Athletic vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m. Halifax Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m. Kings Lynn vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m. Stockport County vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m. Torquay United vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m. Wealdstone vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m. Weymouth vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m. Wrexham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.