English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Saturday's Matches

Chelsea 0, Man City 1

Man United 0, Aston Villa 1

Everton 2, Norwich 0

Leeds 1, West Ham 2

Leicester 2, Burnley 2

Watford 1, Newcastle 1

Brentford 3, Liverpool 3

Sunday's Matches

Southampton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Arsenal 3, Tottenham 1

Monday's Match

Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1

Saturday's Matches

Man United 1, Everton 1

Burnley vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship

Friday's Matches

Coventry 3, Peterborough 0

West Brom 2, QPR 1

Saturday's Matches

Reading 1, Middlesbrough 0

Birmingham 0, Preston 0

Blackburn 5, Cardiff 1

Blackpool 1, Barnsley 0

Bournemouth 2, Luton Town 1

Bristol City 1, Fulham 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Millwall 1

Sheffield United 1, Derby 0

Stoke 2, Hull 0

Swansea 1, Huddersfield 0

Tuesday's Matches

Cardiff 0, West Brom 4

Huddersfield 3, Blackburn 2

Hull 1, Blackpool 1

Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 0

Preston 1, Stoke 1

QPR 2, Birmingham 0

Wednesday's Matches

Barnsley 1, Nottingham Forest 3

Derby 1, Reading 0

Fulham 3, Swansea 1

Luton Town 5, Coventry 0

Millwall 1, Bristol City 0

Peterborough 0, Bournemouth 0

Friday's Match

Stoke 1, West Brom 0

Saturday's Matches

Coventry 4, Fulham 1

Barnsley vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Friday's Match

West Brom vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Burton Albion 1, Lincoln 2

Cambridge United 2, Fleetwood Town 2

Charlton 2, Portsmouth 2

Ipswich 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Wycombe 0

Morecambe 3, Accrington Stanley 3

Oxford United 1, Gillingham 1

Plymouth 2, Doncaster 1

Rotherham 1, Crewe 1

Shrewsbury 2, AFC Wimbledon 1

Sunderland 1, Bolton 0

Wigan 2, Cheltenham 0

Tuesday's Matches

Burton Albion 2, Portsmouth 1

Cambridge United 0, Gillingham 2

Charlton 1, Bolton 4

Ipswich 6, Doncaster 0

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Fleetwood Town 3

Morecambe 2, Lincoln 0

Oxford United 5, Accrington Stanley 1

Plymouth 1, Crewe 1

Rotherham 3, AFC Wimbledon 0

Shrewsbury 1, Wycombe 2

Sunderland 5, Cheltenham 0

Wigan 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Saturday's Matches

AFC Wimbledon vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

England League Two

Friday's Match

Barrow 2, Newport County 1

Saturday's Matches

Crawley Town 2, Bradford 1

Forest Green 0, Tranmere 0

Harrogate Town 0, Stevenage 0

Leyton Orient 0, Mansfield Town 0

Rochdale 0, Oldham 1

Salford 2, Northampton 2

Scunthorpe 0, Port Vale 1

Sutton United 4, Carlisle 0

Swindon 0, Colchester 0

Walsall 1, Bristol Rovers 2

Hartlepool 1, Exeter 1

Saturday's Matches

Bradford vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Friday's Match

Tranmere vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Forest Green vs. Swindon, 7 a.m.

Barrow vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot 0, Halifax Town 1

Altrincham 1, Notts County 0

Barnet 3, Weymouth 1

Boreham Wood 2, Yeovil 1

Dagenham and Redbridge 5, Solihull Moors 1

Dover Athletic 0, Bromley 1

Eastleigh 3, Woking 2

Kings Lynn 0, Wealdstone 1

Maidenhead United 1, Grimsby Town 1

Stockport County 2, Wrexham 1

Chesterfield 2, Torquay United 2

Tuesday's Matches

Bromley 3, Grimsby Town 1

Woking 3, Chesterfield 1

Altrincham 4, Kings Lynn 1

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.

Barnet vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m.

Notts County vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Southend, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Weymouth vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Boreham Wood, 12:20 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.

Bromley vs. Weymouth, 2:45 p.m.

Dover Athletic vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.

Halifax Town vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.

Southend vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.

Wealdstone vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.

Woking vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.

Wrexham vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.

Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Altrincham vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Bromley vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.

Dover Athletic vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.

Woking vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Yeovil vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.