English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football: England Premier League Saturday's Matches Man United 5, Leeds 1 Burnley 1, Brighton 2 Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 0 Everton 3, Southampton 1 Leicester 1, Wolverhampton 0 Watford 3, Aston Villa 2 Norwich 0, Liverpool 3 Sunday's Matches Newcastle 2, West Ham 4 Tottenham 1, Man City 0 Saturday's Matches Liverpool 2, Burnley 0 Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0, Brentford 0 Leeds 2, Everton 2 Man City 5, Norwich 0 Brighton 2, Watford 0 Sunday's Matches Southampton 1, Man United 1 Wolverhampton 0, Tottenham 1 Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. Monday's Match West Ham vs. Leicester, 3 p.m. Saturday's Matches Man City vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. Aston Villa vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. Newcastle vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. Norwich vs. Leicester, 10 a.m. West Ham vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. Sunday's Matches Burnley vs. Leeds, 9 a.m. Tottenham vs. Watford, 9 a.m. Wolverhampton vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. England Championship Saturday's Matches Peterborough 2, Derby 1 Barnsley 1, Coventry 0 Birmingham 0, Stoke 0 Blackpool 0, Cardiff 2 Huddersfield 1, Fulham 5 Hull 0, QPR 3 Middlesbrough 2, Bristol City 1 Millwall 1, Blackburn 1 Nottingham Forest 1, Bournemouth 2 Reading 2, Preston 1 West Brom 3, Luton Town 2 Swansea 0, Sheffield United 0 Tuesday's Matches Barnsley 0, Luton Town 1 Blackpool 0, Coventry 1 Huddersfield 1, Preston 0 Millwall 1, Fulham 2 Peterborough 2, Cardiff 2 Swansea 1, Stoke 3 Reading 2, Bristol City 3 Wednesday's Matches Birmingham 0, Bournemouth 2 Hull 0, Derby 1 Middlesbrough 2, QPR 3 Nottingham Forest 1, Blackburn 2 West Brom 4, Sheffield United 0 Friday's Match Bristol City 0, Swansea 1 Saturday's Matches QPR 2, Barnsley 2 Blackburn 1, West Brom 2 Bournemouth 2, Blackpool 2 Cardiff 3, Millwall 1 Coventry 2, Reading 1 Derby 0, Middlesbrough 0 Fulham 2, Hull 0 Luton Town 0, Birmingham 5 Preston 1, Peterborough 0 Sheffield United 1, Huddersfield 2 Stoke 1, Nottingham Forest 0 Saturday's Matches Cardiff vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m. Derby vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m. Barnsley vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. Fulham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. Huddersfield vs. Reading, 10 a.m. Hull vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m. Luton Town vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. Millwall vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m. Preston vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. QPR vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. Peterborough vs. West Brom, 3 p.m. England League One Saturday's Matches AFC Wimbledon 3, Bolton 3 Accrington Stanley 2, Cambridge United 1 Burton Albion 2, Ipswich 1 Cheltenham 1, Wycombe 3 Lincoln 2, Fleetwood Town 1 Milton Keynes Dons 1, Sunderland 2 Morecambe 2, Shrewsbury 0 Oxford United 2, Charlton 1 Plymouth 1, Gillingham 0 Portsmouth 2, Crewe 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2, Doncaster 0 Wigan 1, Rotherham 0 Tuesday's Matches AFC Wimbledon 1, Gillingham 1 Accrington Stanley 1, Doncaster 0 Burton Albion 1, Sunderland 0 Cheltenham 2, Ipswich 1 Lincoln 0, Bolton 1 Milton Keynes Dons 2, Charlton 1 Morecambe 0, Rotherham 1 Oxford United 1, Crewe 0 Plymouth 1, Cambridge United 1 Portsmouth 1, Shrewsbury 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, Fleetwood Town 0 Wigan 1, Wycombe 1 Saturday's Matches Rotherham 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2 Bolton 2, Oxford United 1 Cambridge United 3, Burton Albion 0 Charlton 0, Wigan 2 Crewe 0, Accrington Stanley 1 Doncaster 0, Portsmouth 0 Fleetwood Town 3, Cheltenham 2 Gillingham 2, Morecambe 1 Ipswich 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2 Shrewsbury 0, Plymouth 3 Sunderland 1, AFC Wimbledon 0 Wycombe 1, Lincoln 0 Friday's Match Burton Albion vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Rotherham vs. Doncaster, 8 a.m. Cambridge United vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. Charlton vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. Ipswich vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. Milton Keynes Dons vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. Morecambe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m. Oxford United vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. Plymouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m. Wigan vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. England League Two Saturday's Matches Bradford 2, Oldham 1 Bristol Rovers 0, Stevenage 2 Colchester 0, Northampton 1 Crawley Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd Leyton Orient 3, Exeter 0 Port Vale 0, Tranmere 0 Rochdale 0, Scunthorpe 0 Swindon 1, Carlisle 2 Walsall 1, Forest Green 3 Salford 0, Sutton United 0 Mansfield Town 2, Newport County 1 Barrow 3, Hartlepool 2 Tuesday's Matches Barrow 0, Exeter 0 Bradford 4, Stevenage 1 Bristol Rovers 1, Oldham 0 Colchester 1, Mansfield Town 1 Crawley Town 2, Salford 1 Leyton Orient vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd Port Vale 0, Carlisle 0 Rochdale 1, Forest Green 2 Swindon 0, Tranmere 0 Walsall 1, Scunthorpe 1 Saturday's Matches Carlisle 1, Leyton Orient 1 Exeter 4, Bristol Rovers 1 Forest Green 6, Crawley Town 3 Harrogate Town 2, Barrow 1 Mansfield Town 2, Bradford 3 Northampton 1, Rochdale 3 Oldham 1, Colchester 2 Salford 0, Swindon 1 Scunthorpe 1, Sutton United 1 Stevenage 1, Port Vale 1 Tranmere 0, Newport County 1 Hartlepool 2, Walsall 0 Tuesday's Match Leyton Orient vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. Friday's Match Rochdale vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m. Saturday's Matches Barrow vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. Crawley Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m. Forest Green vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. Harrogate Town vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. Leyton Orient vs. Bradford, 10 a.m. Salford vs. Newport County, 10 a.m. Scunthorpe vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m. Sutton United vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. Swindon vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m. Walsall vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m. Hartlepool vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m. England National League Saturday's Matches Aldershot 0, Chesterfield 2 Barnet 0, Notts County 5 Dover Athletic vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd Halifax Town 1, Maidenhead United 2 Kings Lynn 0, Southend 1 Stockport County 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 3 Torquay United 1, Altrincham 3 Wealdstone 1, Woking 2 Weymouth 0, Boreham Wood 2 Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd Solihull Moors 2, Wrexham 2 Bromley vs. Grimsby Town, 12:20 p.m. ppd Saturday's Matches Boreham Wood vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. Chesterfield vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m. Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. Eastleigh vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m. Grimsby Town vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. Maidenhead United vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m. Notts County vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. Solihull Moors vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. Woking vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m. Yeovil vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m. Southend vs. Stockport County, 12:20 p.m. Monday's Matches Aldershot vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. Barnet vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. Bromley vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. Dover Athletic vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. Halifax Town vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. Kings Lynn vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. Stockport County vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m. Torquay United vs. Woking, 10 a.m. Wealdstone vs. Southend, 10 a.m. Weymouth vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m. Wrexham vs. Notts County, 2:30 p.m.