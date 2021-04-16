English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

Friday's Match

Fulham 0, Wolverhampton 1

Saturday's Matches

Man City 1, Leeds 2

Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 1

Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 4

Sunday's Matches

Burnley 1, Newcastle 2

West Ham 3, Leicester 2

Tottenham 1, Man United 3

Sheffield United 0, Arsenal 3

Monday's Matches

West Brom 3, Southampton 0

Brighton 0, Everton 0

Friday's Match

Everton 2, Tottenham 2

Saturday's Matches

Newcastle vs. West Ham, 7:30 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United, 3:15 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal vs. Fulham, 8:30 a.m.

Man United vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.

Monday's Match

Leeds vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Match

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Tottenham vs. Southampton, 1 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Leicester vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.

Friday's Match

Arsenal vs. Everton, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

West Ham vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 7 a.m.

Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.

Monday's Match

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.

England Championship

Friday's Match

Watford 2, Reading 0

Saturday's Matches

Millwall 0, Swansea 3

Barnsley 2, Middlesbrough 0

Birmingham 2, Stoke 0

Bournemouth 4, Coventry 1

Bristol City 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Cardiff 2, Blackburn 2

Derby 0, Norwich 1

Huddersfield 0, Rotherham 0

Preston 0, Brentford 5

QPR 4, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Wycombe 1, Luton Town 3

Tuesday's Matches

Huddersfield 1, Bournemouth 2

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea 2

Rotherham 3, QPR 1

Thursday's Match

Rotherham 0, Coventry 1

Friday's Matches

Blackburn 2, Derby 1

Reading 1, Cardiff 1

Saturday's Matches

Brentford vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.

Swansea vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.

Norwich vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Rotherham vs. Birmingham, 7 a.m.

Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Norwich vs. Watford, 1 p.m.

Brentford vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m.

Swansea vs. QPR, 2 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Blackburn, 2 p.m.

Preston vs. Derby, 2 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 1 p.m.

Millwall vs. Bournemouth, 1 p.m.

Wycombe vs. Bristol City, 2 p.m.

Stoke vs. Coventry, 2 p.m.

Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Luton Town vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.

Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.

Watford vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Reading vs. Swansea, 7 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Brentford vs. Rotherham, 2 p.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 1, AFC Wimbledon 5

Crewe 0, Oxford United 6

Doncaster 1, Wigan 4

Fleetwood Town 1, Rochdale 0

Gillingham 0, Shrewsbury 0

Ipswich 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Lincoln 2, Blackpool 2

Northampton 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Plymouth 0, Hull 3

Portsmouth 1, Burton Albion 2

Sunderland 1, Charlton 2

Swindon 0, Peterborough 3

Tuesday's Matches

Wigan 2, Sunderland 1

Crewe 0, Portsmouth 0

AFC Wimbledon 3, Ipswich 0

Blackpool 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Doncaster 0, Burton Albion 3

Oxford United 4, Shrewsbury 1

Rochdale 2, Swindon 1

Lincoln 4, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Friday's Match

Peterborough 3, Northampton 1

Saturday's Matches

Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln, 7:30 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 7:30 a.m.

Charlton vs. Ipswich, 7:30 a.m.

Hull vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.

Wigan vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Swindon, 12:30 p.m.

Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Peterborough vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Rochdale vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Northampton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.

Hull vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Peterborough vs. Doncaster, 2 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.

Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2 p.m.

Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2 p.m.

Charlton vs. Crewe, 2 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 2 p.m.

England League Two

Friday's Matches

Mansfield Town 1, Newport County 1

Oldham 5, Colchester 2

Saturday's Matches

Barrow 2, Carlisle 2

Bolton 2, Harrogate Town 1

Bradford 1, Grimsby Town 0

Cambridge United 1, Exeter 4

Cheltenham 1, Leyton Orient 0

Port Vale 1, Morecambe 0

Salford 2, Stevenage 1

Scunthorpe 0, Tranmere 0

Southend 0, Crawley Town 0

Walsall 2, Forest Green 1

Tuesday's Matches

Morecambe 4, Scunthorpe 1

Walsall 1, Tranmere 0

Bradford 0, Crawley Town 2

Barrow 2, Exeter 1

Newport County 0, Carlisle 0

Salford 0, Bolton 1

Harrogate Town 2, Leyton Orient 2

Friday's Match

Crawley Town 1, Cheltenham 0

Saturday's Matches

Carlisle vs. Port Vale, 7:30 a.m.

Exeter vs. Southend, 7:30 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Scunthorpe, 7:30 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Bradford, 7:30 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Barrow, 7:30 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Oldham, 7:30 a.m.

Newport County vs. Cambridge United, 7:30 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Salford, 7:30 a.m.

Colchester vs. Walsall, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Walsall vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.

Stevenage vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Newport County vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Grimsby Town vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.

Colchester vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.

Bradford vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.

Barrow vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Carlisle, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Port Vale vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Southend vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Carlisle vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Newport County vs. Scunthorpe, 11 a.m.

Bradford vs. Salford, 2 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Barrow, 2 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Dover Athletic vs. Sutton United, 8 a.m. ppd

Aldershot vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd

Altrincham 0, Halifax Town 1

Bromley 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 0

Eastleigh 0, Woking 0

Kings Lynn 1, Chesterfield 2

Maidenhead United 0, Barnet 0

Torquay United 2, Weymouth 1

Wrexham 0, Stockport County 3

Boreham Wood 3, Wealdstone 1

Hartlepool 2, Notts County 0

Tuesday's Matches

Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Eastleigh 0

Halifax Town 0, Wrexham 4

Stockport County 4, Kings Lynn 0

Sutton United 0, Torquay United 1

Solihull Moors 2, Notts County 1

Chesterfield 0, Boreham Wood 0

Weymouth 0, Aldershot 3

Woking 3, Bromley 4

Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Saturday's Matches

Halifax Town vs. Kings Lynn, 7:15 a.m.

Barnet vs. Aldershot, 7:30 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Bromley, 7:30 a.m.

Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Solihull Moors, 7:30 a.m.

Notts County vs. Eastleigh, 7:30 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Maidenhead United, 7:30 a.m.

Wealdstone vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.

Woking vs. Wrexham, 7:30 a.m.

Yeovil vs. Boreham Wood, 7:30 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Sutton United, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Kings Lynn, 2 p.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.

Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.

Chesterfield vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.

Woking vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aldershot vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.

Altrincham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.

Boreham Wood vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Woking, 10 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.

Torquay United vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.

Wrexham vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.

Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.

Eastleigh vs. Sutton United, 12:20 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Sutton United vs. Barnet, 2 p.m.

Yeovil vs. Solihull Moors, 2 p.m.

Kings Lynn vs. Stockport County, 2 p.m.

Halifax Town vs. Woking, 2 p.m.

Torquay United vs. Aldershot, 2 p.m.

Bromley vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.

Eastleigh vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.

Wealdstone vs. Dover Athletic, 2:45 p.m.

Maidenhead United vs. Weymouth, 2:45 p.m.