English Results
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Brighton 2, Man United 3
Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2
West Brom 3, Chelsea 3
Burnley 0, Southampton 1
Sheffield United 0, Leeds 1
Tottenham 1, Newcastle 1
Man City 2, Leicester 5
West Ham 4, Wolverhampton 0
Fulham 0, Aston Villa 3
Liverpool 3, Arsenal 1
Chelsea 4, Crystal Palace 0
Everton vs. Brighton
Leeds vs. Man City
Newcastle vs. Burnley
Leicester vs. West Ham
Southampton vs. West Brom
Arsenal vs. Sheffield United
Wolverhampton vs. Fulham
Man United vs. Tottenham
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Huddersfield 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Watford 1, Luton Town 0
Wycombe 0, Swansea 2
Barnsley 0, Coventry 0
Birmingham 1, Rotherham 1
Cardiff 1, Reading 2
Derby 0, Blackburn 4
Millwall 1, Brentford 1
Preston 0, Stoke 1
QPR 1, Middlesbrough 1
Bristol City 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Bournemouth 1, Norwich 0
Coventry 1, Bournemouth 3
Norwich 0, Derby 1
Blackburn vs. Cardiff
Luton Town vs. Wycombe
Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City
Reading vs. Watford
Rotherham vs. Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday vs. QPR
Swansea vs. Millwall
Brentford vs. Preston
Stoke vs. Birmingham
Accrington Stanley 1, Oxford United 4
Crewe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Doncaster 4, Bristol Rovers 1
Fleetwood Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 1
Gillingham 2, Blackpool 0
Ipswich 2, Rochdale 0
Northampton 0, Hull 2
Plymouth 1, Shrewsbury 1
Portsmouth 1, Wigan 2
Sunderland 1, Peterborough 0
Swindon 4, Burton Albion 2
Lincoln 2, Charlton 0
AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley
Blackpool vs. Lincoln
Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth
Charlton vs. Sunderland
Hull vs. Plymouth
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich
Oxford United vs. Crewe
Peterborough vs. Swindon
Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town
Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham
Wigan vs. Doncaster
Fleetwood Town vs. Hull
Accrington Stanley vs. Rochdale
Crewe vs. Wigan
Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury
Gillingham vs. Oxford United
Ipswich vs. Charlton
Lincoln vs. Bristol Rovers
Northampton vs. Peterborough
Plymouth vs. Burton Albion
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Sunderland vs. Blackpool
Swindon vs. AFC Wimbledon
Barrow 1, Colchester 1
Bolton 0, Newport County 2
Bradford 2, Stevenage 1
Cambridge United 0, Tranmere 0
Cheltenham vs. Grimsby Town
Mansfield Town 1, Exeter 2
Oldham 2, Crawley Town 3
Port Vale 0, Harrogate Town 0
Salford 0, Forest Green 0
Scunthorpe 1, Carlisle 0
Southend 1, Morecambe 2
Walsall vs. Leyton Orient
Carlisle vs. Barrow
Colchester vs. Oldham
Crawley Town vs. Southend
Exeter vs. Cambridge United
Forest Green vs. Walsall
Grimsby Town vs. Bradford
Harrogate Town vs. Bolton
Leyton Orient vs. Cheltenham
Morecambe vs. Port Vale
Newport County vs. Mansfield Town
Stevenage vs. Salford
Tranmere vs. Scunthorpe
Barrow vs. Leyton Orient
Bolton vs. Grimsby Town
Cambridge United vs. Newport County
Cheltenham vs. Crawley Town
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage
Oldham vs. Morecambe
Port Vale vs. Carlisle
Salford vs. Tranmere
Scunthorpe vs. Forest Green
Southend vs. Exeter
Walsall vs. Colchester
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town
Altrincham vs. Weymouth
Barnet vs. Eastleigh
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County
Halifax Town vs. Dagenham and Redbridge
Hartlepool vs. Aldershot
Macclesfield vs. Bromley
Sutton United vs. Maidenhead United
Torquay United vs. Stockport County
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield
Woking vs. Solihull Moors
Wrexham vs. Boreham Wood
Kings Lynn vs. Yeovil
Aldershot vs. Sutton United
Boreham Wood vs. Macclesfield
Bromley vs. Dover Athletic
Chesterfield vs. Hartlepool
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Barnet
Eastleigh vs. Torquay United
Maidenhead United vs. Kings Lynn
Solihull Moors vs. Wrexham
Stockport County vs. Halifax Town
Weymouth vs. Woking
Yeovil vs. Wealdstone
Notts County vs. Altrincham
Boreham Wood vs. Halifax Town
Bromley vs. Torquay United
Chesterfield vs. Woking
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Wealdstone
Eastleigh vs. Altrincham
Maidenhead United vs. Hartlepool
Notts County vs. Barnet
Solihull Moors vs. Kings Lynn
Stockport County vs. Dover Athletic
Weymouth vs. Sutton United
Yeovil vs. Wrexham
Aldershot vs. Macclesfield
Wrexham vs. Maidenhead United
Altrincham vs. Solihull Moors
Barnet vs. Weymouth
Dover Athletic vs. Aldershot
Halifax Town vs. Yeovil
Hartlepool vs. Bromley
Kings Lynn vs. Boreham Wood
Macclesfield vs. Eastleigh
Sutton United vs. Notts County
Torquay United vs. Chesterfield
Wealdstone vs. Stockport County
Woking vs. Dagenham and Redbridge