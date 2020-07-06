Recommended Video:

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League Sunday's Match

Watford 1, Southampton 3

Monday's Match

Crystal Palace 0, Burnley 1

Tuesday's Match

Brighton 0, Man United 3

Wednesday's Matches

Bournemouth 1, Newcastle 4

Arsenal 4, Norwich 0

Everton 2, Leicester 1

West Ham 3, Chelsea 2

Thursday's Matches

Sheffield United 3, Tottenham 1

Man City 4, Liverpool 0

Saturday's Matches

Norwich 0, Brighton 1

Leicester 3, Crystal Palace 0

Man United 5, Bournemouth 2

Wolverhampton 0, Arsenal 2

Chelsea 3, Watford 0

Sunday's Matches

Burnley 1, Sheffield United 1

Newcastle 2, West Ham 2

Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 0

Southampton 1, Man City 0

Monday's Match

Tottenham 1, Everton 0

Tuesday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Watford vs. Norwich

Arsenal vs. Leicester

Wednesday's Matches

Man City vs. Newcastle

Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton

West Ham vs. Burnley

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Thursday's Matches

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham

Everton vs. Southampton

Aston Villa vs. Man United

Saturday's Matches

Norwich vs. West Ham

Watford vs. Newcastle

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Sheffield United vs. Chelsea

Brighton vs. Man City

Sunday's Matches

Wolverhampton vs. Everton

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Tottenham vs. Arsenal

Bournemouth vs. Leicester

Monday's Match

Man United vs. Southampton

Tuesday's Match

Chelsea vs. Norwich

Wednesday's Matches

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton

Man City vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle vs. Tottenham

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Thursday's Matches

Everton vs. Aston Villa

Leicester vs. Sheffield United

Crystal Palace vs. Man United

Southampton vs. Brighton

Friday's Match

West Ham vs. Watford

England Championship Sunday's Matches

Bristol City 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Nottingham Forest 3, Huddersfield 1

Tuesday's Matches

Millwall 1, Swansea 1

Barnsley 2, Blackburn 0

Cardiff 0, Charlton 0

Reading 0, Brentford 3

QPR 1, Fulham 2

Leeds 1, Luton Town 1

Wigan 3, Stoke 0

Wednesday's Matches

Preston 0, Derby 1

Birmingham 0, Huddersfield 3

Nottingham Forest 1, Bristol City 0

Sheffield Wednesday 0, West Brom 3

Thursday's Match

Hull 2, Middlesbrough 1

Friday's Match

Charlton 0, Millwall 1

Saturday's Matches

Derby 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Blackburn 1, Leeds 3

Brentford 3, Wigan 0

Bristol City 0, Cardiff 1

Fulham 1, Birmingham 0

Huddersfield 0, Preston 0

Luton Town 0, Reading 5

Stoke 4, Barnsley 0

Sunday's Matches

Swansea 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Middlesbrough 0, QPR 1

West Brom 4, Hull 2

Tuesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham

Brentford vs. Charlton

Luton Town vs. Barnsley

Reading vs. Huddersfield

Cardiff vs. Blackburn

Wednesday's Matches

Millwall vs. Middlesbrough

West Brom vs. Derby

Birmingham vs. Swansea

Bristol City vs. Hull

Wigan vs. QPR

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston

Thursday's Match

Leeds vs. Stoke

Friday's Matches

Huddersfield vs. Luton Town

Fulham vs. Cardiff

Saturday's Matches

Derby vs. Brentford

Charlton vs. Reading

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City

Preston vs. Nottingham Forest

QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Hull vs. Millwall

Blackburn vs. West Brom

Barnsley vs. Wigan

Sunday's Matches

Swansea vs. Leeds

Stoke vs. Birmingham

Tuesday's Matches

Wigan vs. Hull

Reading vs. Middlesbrough

Brentford vs. Preston

Cardiff vs. Derby

Luton Town vs. QPR

Millwall vs. Blackburn

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield

West Brom vs. Fulham

Wednesday's Matches

Birmingham vs. Charlton

Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea

Bristol City vs. Stoke

Leeds vs. Barnsley

England League One Friday's Matches

Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 1

Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 4

Monday's Matches

Oxford United 1, Portsmouth 1, 2-2 aggregate, Oxford United advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Wycombe 2, Fleetwood Town 2, Wycombe advances on 6-3 aggregate

Monday's Match

Oxford United vs. Wycombe

England League Two Monday's Match

Northampton 4, Exeter 0

England National League