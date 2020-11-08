Emmanual leads Lauralton past Shelton

Giulia Emmanuel had two goals and Morgan White had three assists to lead Lauralton Hall to a 3-1 field hockey victory over Shelton on Saturday.

Coach Christine Miller’s Crusaders are 7-3-0-1. Shelton is 4-7.

Tierney Struk scored a goal for Lauralton.

Cate Santa scored Shelton’s goal.

Julia Proto had 10 saves in the win.

Shelton’s Maddy Cyr had 11 saves.