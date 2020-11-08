https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Emmanual-leads-Lauralton-past-Shelton-15710994.php
Emmanual leads Lauralton past Shelton
Giulia Emmanuel had two goals and Morgan White had three assists to lead Lauralton Hall to a 3-1 field hockey victory over Shelton on Saturday.
Coach Christine Miller’s Crusaders are 7-3-0-1. Shelton is 4-7.
Tierney Struk scored a goal for Lauralton.
Cate Santa scored Shelton’s goal.
Julia Proto had 10 saves in the win.
Shelton’s Maddy Cyr had 11 saves.
