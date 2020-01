Emma Nelly leads Law in meet with Pomperaug, Oxford

Jonathan Law split decisions in a gymnastic meet in Milford on Friday.

Coach Pat Simon’s squad defeated Oxford 124.3-115.1 and lost to Pomperaug 126.7-124.3.

Emma Nelly was best for the Lady Lawmen, as she finished third in all around (32.75).

Catherine Burns tied for first at vault (8.5).

Vault

1. Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Sara Myrvold (P) 8.5; 2. Tie: Emma Nelly (L) & Nicole Bobbie (O) 8.4; 3. Makenna Sharpe (L) 8.2

Bars

1. Sara Myrvold (P) 8.95; 2. Alaina Karp (P) 8.45; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 7.65

Beam

1. Anna Gramlich (O) 8.8; 2. Sara Myrvold (P) 8.6; 3. Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Emma Nelly (L) & Alaina Karp (P) 8.4

Floor

1. Alaina Karp (P) 8.7; 2. Sara Myrvold (P) 8.6; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 8.3

All Around

1. Sara Myrvold (P) 34.65; 2. Alaina Karp (P) 32.95; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 32.75

Records: Law 2-1, Pomperaug 2-0, Oxford 0-2