Emma Nelly, Makenzie Sharpe lead Law gymnasts

Daniel Hand upended Jonathan Law, 131.4-127.1, in an SCC gymnastics meet on Tuesday.

Emma Nelly was first all-around and Makenzie Sharpe third for coach Pat Simon’s Lady Lawmen (8-3).

Vault

1. Emma Nelly (L) 8.5; 2. Carly Barba (H) 8.45; 3. Mackenzie Powers (L) 8.35

Bars

1. Eva Alquist (H) 8.45; 2. Paige Dean (H) 8.0; 3. Carly Barba (H) 7.75

Beam

1. Paige Dean (H) 8.8; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 8.75; 3. Mackenzie Powers (L) 8.55

Floor

1. Makenna Sharpe (L) 8.45; 2. Morgan McMahon (H) 8.4; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 8.2

All Around

1. Emma Nelly (L) 33.15; 2. Carly Barba (H) 33.1; 3. Mackenzie Powers (L) 31.55

Teams of one all-around scores: Brooke Kustra, Branford 33.1; Ella Esposito, Guilford 31.35; Ali Albanese Coginchaug 33.7