What began as punches in the arm when their parents weren’t looking have become fist bumps in the hallway at Jonathan Law for Emma and JT Nelly.

Emma is an All-State gymnast. JT plays football and runs track.

Like all brothers and sisters, times could be trying.

“Growing up we were always fighting,” said Emma, who joined 1000-point club as a senior and helped Law win two SCC gymnastic titles. “Now he is my best friend. I’m so proud of him. He did taekwondo and other things before high school. He didn’t begin playing football until he was a freshman. He went out and is now a great player. He works so hard. In track the same thing. I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

JT credits Emma for helping him.

“Seeing her in middle school she didn’t want anything to do with me,” JT said with a laugh. “When high school came around, she was someone I could look up to. I’m proud of how good she is in gymnastics and outdoor track too. I believe we are both competitive people. There is nothing out of our reach. Emma is a great student and an athlete.”

Emma began gymnastics at age 2, competitive since age 7. She knows how it felt to be the new kid in school.

“I looked up to seniors even before I came to Law,” said Emma, who earned her third All-State nod at this year’s State Open. “To see them perform when I was in middle school was fantastic. It is hard to believe, and a little sad, knowing I’m a senior and this is over.”

JT never played football until meeting some of Emma’s friends. He went to work out with them the summer before his (COVID postponed) freshman year. He worked out as a wide receiver.

“When we could come back to practice, they wanted to give me some reps on defense,” he said. “Two weeks later I found I was starting at outside linebacker against Guilford for week one. I had never played a full-pad football game. Spencer Hannon (captain) was an inside backer and Ryan McNellis was other OLB and they helped me.”

JT was there to watch Emma at meets. And Emma came to games to cheer on her brother. This spring they will be found together teams in the jumping area looking to improve distance for their respective track teams.

“It’s a lot of fun, but it can be competitive too,” JT said. “When I decided to do outdoor track the end of freshman year, I knew she would be there for me even if I didn’t know anyone else. She helped me. Maybe two years ago, I began winning individual challenges.”

He admits Emma beats him in one department -- waking up early.

“She has to be tough with the mental and physical parts of being a gymnast,” JT said. “She had states on a Saturday night and had to wake up at 7 on Sunday to go to another meet with her club team. That’s draining. I like to sleep.”

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354