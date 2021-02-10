Embiid helps 76ers pull away late for 119-111 win over Kings JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 1:15 a.m.
1 of9 Sacramento Kings center Hassan Whiteside, left, tries to block the shot of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, tips a pass away from Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton, center, goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings' Cory Joseph, left, an Hassan Whiteside, right,during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, right, drives against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, right, goes to the basket over Sacramento Kings's Marvin Bagley III, left, and Richaun Holmes, center, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Embiid missed the shot. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry, left, is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points, 17 rebounds and helped the Philadelphia 76ers turn up the defensive intensity in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 119-111 on Tuesday night.
Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each added 22 points as the Sixers used a 10-0 run to take control of the game in the fourth and win for the sixth time in seven games.