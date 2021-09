BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Davis Cheek threw a pair of touchdown passes and Elon's late defensive stop on a two-point conversion gave the Phoenix a 24-23 win over Campbell on Saturday.

Hajj-Malik Williams threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Snead with 1:11 remaining to bring the Camels within 24-23, but Elon's defense stuffed the run attempt for two to secure it.