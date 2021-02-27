Elliott stops 23 shots in Flyers' 3-0 win over Sabres JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 3:46 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Elliott stopped 23 shots to shut out the Buffalo Sabres for a second time this season in leading the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-0 win on Saturday.
The Flyers were spurred by a replenished lineup in which four players returned after spending two weeks in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. They included Scott Laughton, who scored a breakaway goal to make it 3-0 late in the second period.